Monero Classic Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003558 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $1,188.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00818987 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001847 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001947 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,087,540 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

