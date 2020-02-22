MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $851.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and Bittylicious. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018448 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003843 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004375 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 183,136,641 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

