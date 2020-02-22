Monkey Project 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $49.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $222,016.00 and $49.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 390.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,284,828 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.