Monolith Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Monolith has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and $49,793.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002319 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00480909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.15 or 0.06636070 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00060695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005135 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.