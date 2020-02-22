Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Moody’s worth $100,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Moody’s by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,587,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,411,000 after acquiring an additional 95,131 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock opened at $271.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.78 and a 52-week high of $287.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.36.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.