Mooncoin (MOON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Mooncoin has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.00778717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006890 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,510,139,583 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

