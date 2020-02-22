Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,294 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

