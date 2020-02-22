Morpheus Labs Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $214,521.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $214,521.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.52 or 0.02896959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00226680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142445 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

