Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Mplx worth $21,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Mplx by 73.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

