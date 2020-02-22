MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $76.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,247,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 126,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,721,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.26. The company had a trading volume of 272,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,231. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $64.59 and a 1-year high of $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

