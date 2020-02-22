Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Lifted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,767 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.38% of Msci worth $83,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI opened at $309.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.36. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $174.23 and a 1 year high of $335.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.