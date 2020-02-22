MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €241.00 ($280.23).

Several research analysts have commented on MTX shares. Independent Research set a €276.00 ($320.93) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €243.00 ($282.56) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR MTX opened at €259.00 ($301.16) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €183.20 ($213.02) and a 52 week high of €289.30 ($336.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €274.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €251.20.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.