MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 2,301 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485,046 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,425 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after purchasing an additional 781,695 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,538,000 after purchasing an additional 718,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,508,000.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $85.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,561,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,229. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $85.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

