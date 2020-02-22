MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 151,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 304,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,426 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Argus boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

NYSE WY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $30.73. 3,120,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,031. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

