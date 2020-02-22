MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 22,253 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. CNB Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.45. 2,028,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,325. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

