MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,517,000 after acquiring an additional 135,904 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 286,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,966,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.09. 41,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,859. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.19 and a 12 month high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.