MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Schlumberger by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 116,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. 7,246,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,780,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

