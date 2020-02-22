MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,877 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,844,000 after buying an additional 303,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,353,000 after buying an additional 2,649,168 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,386,000 after buying an additional 105,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,073,000 after buying an additional 196,654 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,075,000 after buying an additional 63,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE BK traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $45.04. 5,058,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,603. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

