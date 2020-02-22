MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,658 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Savior LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Illumina by 296.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Illumina by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Illumina by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,284. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,197 shares of company stock worth $1,345,987 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.