MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $4.87 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 18.7% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 24.2% during the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

NYSE:V traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,180,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,378. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $143.18 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.74 and a 200-day moving average of $185.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

