MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $5.50 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.30.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total transaction of $5,579,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,392,738.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total transaction of $8,058,470.67. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,679 shares of company stock worth $38,321,248. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $403.15. 649,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,414. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

