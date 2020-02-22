MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $6.41 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 383.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,083 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.55% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,415.2% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 142,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,113 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 151,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,224,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after acquiring an additional 75,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 27,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 462,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $27.45.

