MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $7.16 Million Stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.06% of E*TRADE Financial worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,597,000 after acquiring an additional 216,252 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after acquiring an additional 693,350 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,721,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,094,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ETFC traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.35. 17,192,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,927. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.