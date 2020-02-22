MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $8.10 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 22.4% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 29,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.72. 2,843,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,806. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.54. The company has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

