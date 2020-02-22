MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 3,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $427.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,825. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.34. The company has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

