MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,264 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,632,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,528 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,463,000 after purchasing an additional 109,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,418,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.03. 1,363,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,140. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.99.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

