MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,911,000 after acquiring an additional 263,223 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,457,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,898,000 after acquiring an additional 116,327 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,447,000 after acquiring an additional 344,789 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 939,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,643 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.56. 2,106,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,620. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $119.45 and a one year high of $138.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day moving average is $131.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.