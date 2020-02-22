MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 81,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Nike by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 185,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Nike by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,750,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.