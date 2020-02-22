MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,208 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.71. 1,111,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,620. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

