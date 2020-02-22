MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,425 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.06% of PVH worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in PVH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PVH by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 0.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.67. 798,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.91. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

