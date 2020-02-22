MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.09. 240,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,232. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

