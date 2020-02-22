MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 22,982 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.44. 897,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,494. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $82.45 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

