MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 5,540 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after buying an additional 1,056,913 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,639,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,237 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 277,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,082,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 54,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. 3,266,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

