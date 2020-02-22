MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 7,577 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.18% of Outfront Media worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. CWM LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $30.40. 814,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,022. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. Outfront Media Inc has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

