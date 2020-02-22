MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.89. The company had a trading volume of 743,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,571. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.19 and a 1 year high of $81.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

