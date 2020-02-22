MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.56% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DWX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 192,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $40.40. 143,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,223. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

