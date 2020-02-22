MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,005 shares of company stock valued at $13,829,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

