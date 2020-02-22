MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,167 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,537,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,223,000 after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,443 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,088,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,933,000 after acquiring an additional 49,018 shares during the period.

BSV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.25. 1,132,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average is $80.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1534 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

