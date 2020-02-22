MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,446 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,940.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.17. 217,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,403. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.63 and a 52-week high of $163.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.79 and its 200-day moving average is $148.37.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

