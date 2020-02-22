MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 29,567 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,567 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in General Electric by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,069,000 after buying an additional 4,356,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after buying an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.25. 42,903,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,299,160. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

