MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 3,194 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $120.37. 208,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,220. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.58 and a 12 month high of $122.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

