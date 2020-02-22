MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 41,859 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,859 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.67. 1,529,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,338. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

