MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 4,564 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 126,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 78,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,115,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

