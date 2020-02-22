MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 9,063 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $102.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,520,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $102.99.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

