MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

IJT traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $196.70. 50,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.90 and a 200-day moving average of $186.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $169.83 and a 12-month high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

