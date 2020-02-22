MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.21. 2,855,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,846. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.