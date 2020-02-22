Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Achieves Market Cap of $119.72 Million

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $119.72 million and $17.32 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00492408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $637.75 or 0.06587960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00058524 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027659 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005077 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 120,324,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,055,250 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

