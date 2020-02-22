MVL (MVL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, MVL has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $264,047.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including UEX, IDCM, Cashierest and Cryptology.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00480909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.15 or 0.06636070 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00060695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027670 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005135 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Cryptology, UEX, IDEX, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

