MX Token Price Hits $0.14 (MX)

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, MX Token has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. MX Token has a market cap of $27.84 million and $11.33 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX Token token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, CHAOEX and Hoo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00491522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $636.71 or 0.06477215 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00062595 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00027699 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005009 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010236 BTC.

MX Token Profile

MX Token (CRYPTO:MX) is a token. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 929,528,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,274,266 tokens. MX Token’s official website is www.mxc.com. MX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MX Token Token Trading

MX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX, Hoo and MXC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.