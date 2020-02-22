Myriad Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,495.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $3,495.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,720,931,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

